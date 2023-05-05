Alia Bhatt says Priyanka Chopra told to find her at Met Gala: 'You'd have to take me to the bathroom'

Actor Alia Bhatt recently revealed the hilarious conversation she had with Priyanka Chopra before Met Gala 2023. While it was Alia's first Met Gala, Priyanka has already made a splash at the event many times. Alia in a behind-the-scenes video from New York, shared she needed Priyanka's help to take her to the toilet. Also read: Alia Bhatt shows how she got ready for Met Gala Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will be seen together in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif. (Photo: AP/ANI)(AP/ANI)

Alia said, “The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It's very strange how I am an actor and I'm like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, center stage, spotlight, being like whatever. Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She's like 'You get in, and you find us'. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I'm not gonna be able to go myself.'”

The video is officially shared by Vogue. For the Met debut, Alia wore a Prabal Gurung white ball gown, which was made with 100,000 pearls. It paid homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld as the theme of Met Gala 2023 was' Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.'

Describing her look, Alia had previously explained on social media, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

"Make up was my go to beautiful glowing sheer skin but this time with wayyyyyyyy more blush to give the look all that romance, rounding it off with a smudgy defined eye with Kajal one the inside (our subtle ode to Karl’s sunglasses). A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she said.

The event took place on May 1 (May 2 in India) in New York. Apart from Alia and Priyanka Chopra, socialite-entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and billionaire heiress Isha Ambani also attended this year's event.

