Neena Gupta looked stunning in a saree at Uunchai screening, Masaba Gupta says she ‘killed’ it. See pics

Neena Gupta turned heads at the screening of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai on Wednesday, which turned out to be a star-studded event with everyone from Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan in attendance. Neena wore a white saree with black border and a black and white blouse at the Uunchai screening. The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer will be be released on November 11. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening; Salman Khan, Bhagyashree join Sooraj Barjatya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Neena Gupta’s look was shared on Instagram by her stylist. The caption of the post read, “Neena Gupta for Uunchai screening tonight in a Limited edition Cotton Chanderi sportee saree from House of Masaba, Masaba Gupta.” Designer-actor Masaba was quick to react to Neena’s saree look, and commented on the post, “Killed.” She also added a fire emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neena wore silver jewellery with her black and white saree. The veteran actor tied her hair in a bun, and wore a black bindi on her forehead. Many fans reacted to her look. One commented on her pictures, “Stunning.” A comment read, “Serving looks.” A fan also said she would be copying Neena’s look, and wrote in the comments section, “That blouse is stunning! We need to see the back so I can tell my tailor...”

Neena will be seen in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai. The film, which releases on Friday, also marks 75 years of the filmmaker’s banner Rajshri Productions. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika. Uunchai tells the story of a group of friends, who decide to climb Mount Everest to honour a late friend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A screening of the movie was organised in Mumbai on Wednesday. The star-studded event saw celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Shehnaaz Gill, Mahima Chaudhry, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, among many others, in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON