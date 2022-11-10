Abhishek Bachchan greets Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening; Salman Khan, Bhagyashree join Sooraj Barjatya

A special screening of Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai was hosted by Anupam Kher's acting school, Actor Prepares. It had all from the film cast and their family members like Abhishek Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan to several Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Bhagyashree in attendance. Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa and would release in theatres on Friday. Also read: Did Jaya Bachchan ignore Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening? Fans react

Amitabh Bachchan skipped the screening but his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrived together to watch his film. While Jaya seemed to ignore Kangana while greeting Boman Irani and Anupam Kher standing next to her, Abhishek greeted Kangana with a hug and even had a small chat with her. Abhishek arrived in a semi-formal black suit while Kangana was in a beige saree.

As a video of Abhishek and Kangana Ranaut's encounter appeared online, many expressed their surprise at how they greeted each other. An Instagram user wrote, “Dual faced everyone.” Another said, “@bachchan grace and class, thanks for treating well to @kanganaranaut the queen.” A person also wrote, “Mature professionals can have a clash of opinions yet no personal hatred and can co exist professionally.”

Also present at the screening was Salman Khan, who has worked in several Sooraj Barjatya films including the last one, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He made his Bollywood debut as Prem in Sooraj's Maine Pyar Kiya and went on to have the same character name in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. He posed with Anupam Kher and Sooraj Barjatya at the event.

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree and Salman Khan at Uunchai screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Salman's first co-star Bhagyashree, who played the role of Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, also attended the film screening. She arrived in a black saree. Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Shehnaaz Gill, Akshay Kumar were also present.

Uunchai is the story of three old friends who go on to climb Mt Everest to fulfil the wish of their late buddy. It marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to direction after seven years.

