Did Jaya Bachchan ignore Kangana Ranaut at Uunchai screening? Fans react

Kangana Ranaut is among the many celebrities who attended a special screening of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film, Uunchai in Mumbai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra. As photos from the screening have surfaced online, a new video featuring Jaya Bachchan and Kangana is grabbing all the attention of fans. Also read: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Jaya Bachchan, asks if her stance would change if Shweta, Abhishek were targeted instead

The video featured Kangana standing on the red carpet in a peach saree. She smiled and seemingly said ‘hello Jaya ji’ as Jaya Bachchan came close to her while greeting someone one else. However, Jaya appeared to have missed Kangana’s words as she didn’t respond and went on to click pictures with Anupam Kher.

The video was shared on Reddit. Reacting to the video, a user commented, “She brought it upon herself. She has only herself to blame. Also Jaya didn't 100% ignore. She did acknowledge her, just chose not to engage further. Which is fine.” “It was an awkward encounter - no one knew how to react lol,” added another one. Someone also said, “How can kangana expect ki vo baat karegi. Kangana shayad bhul jaati hai vo kya karnaame ki hau (How can Kangana expect Jaya to speak with her she might not remember things she has done).”

Besides Kangana and Jaya, several other actors also attended the film screening. This includes Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Gill to name only a few. Uunchai revolves around the story of a group of friends who decide to climb Everest, against all odds including their old age, in order to fulfil the wish of their dear friend.

The film is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media. It will release in theatres on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON