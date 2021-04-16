Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta moves back to her hill station home as Mumbai goes under lockdown, shares glimpse of cosy cottage
Neena Gupta moves back to her hill station home as Mumbai goes under lockdown, shares glimpse of cosy cottage

Neena Gupta shared a new video from her Mukhteswar home. She also elaborated on what she believes makes a house a 'home'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Neena Gupta often shared videos from her Mukhteswar home.

Actor Neena Gupta is back at her home in the mountains. On Friday, she shared a glimpse of her cottage in Mukteshwar.

She shared a video, where she said in Hindi: "As soon as the lockdown was announced in Mumbai, I immediately came away to my home in Mukteshwar. People say that the mountains are beautiful but don't like clothes drying out in the open. But I feel that unless clothes are not drying on the clothesline, the washing machine isn't running in its place, a house doesn't feel like home. Mountains are beautiful, but I like these clothes too. I like it because that feels like home."

Viewers can also see her cottage - painted in white and yellow, the double-storeyed house opens up to a view of the mountains.

Through much of last year, Neena stayed put at her Mukhteswar home and shared many videos. They gave a glimpse of the cottage, her garden and vistas from around the place. In one video from December, Neena showed the beauty of snow-capped mountains. In another video, again from December, she was seen walking in the area around. She spoke of 'patjhand' period, when leaves fall from the trees. At another time, she shared a video of plucking coriander (dhania) leaves from her farm field.

Neena also routinely shares throwback videos and pictures. Recently, she gave a glimpse of her first film, Adharshila (1982) and wrote: "From my first film aadharshila with @rajabundelaofficial in 1982." Some time back, on International Women's Day, she shared a throwback picture of her family and wrote: "Ma papa bhai aur main happy women’s day."

Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta featured in a Netflix show, Masaba Masaba last year. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: "Masaba, in the fine tradition of television characters such as Seinfeld, Louie, and, most recently, Ramy, plays a version of herself. It is never quite clear when she’s performing and when she’s simply… being, but that’s just a testament to her effortless acting style and innate likability. As talented a designer as she is, her performance here is good enough to justify a switch in career. At the very least, she might want to consider making it a side-hustle."

