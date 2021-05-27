Neena Gupta on sexual advances from men: 'Nobody can take anybody for a ride unless they want to go'

Actor Neena Gupta has said that she has been approached by men but she realised their intentions in time, adding that she has not had unpleasant experiences in the film industry. Neena worked in critically-acclaimed, non-commercial films in the 80s. She recently found her fame again with Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho (2018).

Asked if she has had any unpleasant experiences with men in the film industry, Neena told a leading daily, "No, nothing of that sort happened to me in the industry."

When asked if men tried getting closer to her, believing a single woman would be more vulnerable, Neena added, "Yes it did (happen). But I would soon realise the intentions in question. Nobody can take anybody for a ride unless someone wants to go on that ride."

Neena Gupta recently announced her autobiography titled Sach Kahun Toh that is set to hit the stands on June 14. Neena shared the release date of her book on her Instagram page. "I thought in these very difficult and gloomy times, when we are stuck at home, we are sad and anxious, may be my book will help you tide some of the tough days," the actor said in a video message she posted on the social media platform.

The book's publishers told media earlier that it will cover Neena's life right from her time at National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood.

The book also addresses issues such as casting couch, film industry politics, and also talks about what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

Neena was most recently seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The film got less than positive critics and audience reception. She also had Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun that saw a theatrical release earlier this year.