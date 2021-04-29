Neena Gupta recalls having to work 'for money' to raise daughter Masaba as single mom: 'Now, it's the other way around'

Neena Gupta in an interview has said that her daughter, Masaba Gupta, has taken on motherly responsibilities. She said that now, at this stage in her career when she doesn't have to 'work for money', Masaba encourages her to explore her creative side in a more meaningful way.

Neena also spoke about the hardships that she experienced raising Masaba as a single mother. She told RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, "Earlier, I used to work to be able to raise Masaba. I had to do work that I wasn't entirely pleased with. That used to be my main focus."

She continued, "But now, it's the other way around. Now that I am married, I don't really have to work to earn money. Now she pushes me to work, which is very nice."

Neena said that Masaba used to call her to remind her to wear her mask on the set and take other safety precautions. "She's become my mother now, she pushes me to work."

Neena will soon be seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, a new comedy-drama starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others, due out on Netflix. She will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

After a successful career as a fashion designer, Masaba made her acting debut last year in the semi-fictional series Masaba Masaba. She revealed that Neena was sceptical about her wanting to become an actor, and had even tried to dissuade her. Neena told Mid Day, “I apologised to her for stopping her from being an actor.”