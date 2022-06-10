Neena Gupta says she can't afford ‘sea-facing house’ in Mumbai after 40 years in industry: 'Can at least shoot there'

Actor Neena Gupta recently shared a video with her Saans co-actor Kanwaljit Singh on her Instagram handle. The duo have worked together in 2021 film Sardar Ka Grandson and 1998 TV show Saans. In the video, Neena and Kanwaljit talk about how the two cannot afford to buy a sea-facing house but are happy to at least shoot in one. Also Read: Neena Gupta says she was ‘jealous' of Shabana Azmi: ‘I used to get thrown out of films, she used to get good roles'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video shared by Neena, she and Kanwaljit are seen standing in a luxurious sea-facing home. Showing off the house, Neena says, “This is a flat, see the view but we cannot afford it but we can at least shoot here.” Hearing this, Kanwaljit says “At least this is our house while we are shooting.” She then adds, “Yes, let's enjoy this for 2-3 days till we are shooting here.” The video was captioned, “Yeh hai Mumbai Meri Jaan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neena made her acting debut in 1982, with Saath Saath. The film starred Farooque Shaikh and Deepti Naval in lead roles. She later appeared in films such as, Mandi (1983), Rihaee (1988), Drishti (1990) and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (1992). She also did a few international films such as, The Deceivers (1988), In Custody (1993), and Cotton Mary (1999), as well as popular TV shows like Mirza Ghalib (1989) and Saans (1998)

Neena was last seen Amazon Prime's Panchayat Season 2. The eight-episode series is a huge hit with Neena's character and performance being praised by critics and fans alike.

She will be seen next in Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, which will also star actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna. She also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. The film will star actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON