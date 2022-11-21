Neena Gupta says she will do anything for Masaba but not for her husband: 'There's never love between men and women'

Neena Gupta just saw the release of her film Uunchai. It was her second release this year after Goodbye, both featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is also mother of famous fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Now, in one of her latest interviews, Neena said that she doesn't believe in any love other than the love she has felt for her daughter, Masaba. Also read: Neena Gupta on having daughter Masaba Gupta without marrying: 'Bhugta, saha aur maza bhi kia'

Masaba Gupta is Neena's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Viv Richards. The actor is now married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Neena was 49 when they tied the knot in 2008.

On being asked about how love was different for her at 49 that in earlier phases of her life, Neena told Humans of Bombay in an interview, “I don't think there is anything called love between a man and a woman. It starts with lust and then If you get along, you become affectionate to each other and then, it becomes a habit. The only love that I have felt is for Masaba. I don't know other people might have felt, but mujhe nahi love samajh mein aata (I don't understand that love).”

"Ye sab wo lust hota hai shuru me, uske baad (there is lust in the beginning, but after that) it can take any direction, you marry or you go to somebody else. It's only with a child that love I feel that I can do anything for me. For my husband I will do, I do a lot, but I will not do anything for him like I will do for Masaba," she added.

Neena will now be seen in Gwalior next year. She shared the frame with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Sarika in Uunchai. It received positive reviews. Her earlier film Goodbye had her in the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife whose death brought her family together.

