Neena Gupta shares vintage pic from Utsav, remembers late co-star: 'Shankar Nag, miss you so much '

Neena Gupta has shared a still from her film, Utsav, as she remembered actor Shankar Nag. Directed by Girish Karnad and produced by Shashi Kapoor, Utsav also featured Rekha, Shekhar Suman, and Shashi.

Neena Gupta posted a picture of Shankar Nag and herself, from the 1984 film Utsav on Instagram. She wrote, "A still from a beautiful film utsav with shankar nag miss you so much shankar bohat jaldi chod gaye tum hamen (You left us too soon)." Actor Ramneek Pantal commented, "Looks like Shahruk khan from the profile." TV actor Sachin Shroff also wrote, "He was such a fine actor."

Fans also took to the comments section and showered love on the post, remembering the late actor. "Yes...he left us way soon....kannada film industry lost a gem!," one wrote. Another one commented, "Shankar Nag was way ahead of his time. A creative genius. His death was a huge loss for Indian cinema."

One also claimed to be Shankar Nag's cousin and commented, "So true! A legend indeed... Consider myself blessed to be his cousin and having met him even though I was a child."

Shankar started his career with Marathi theatre, and went on to feature in many films. Some of prominent films include 22 June 1897, Minchina Ota and Auto Raja. Shankar Nag died at the young age of 35 in September 1990.

Shankar Nag played the role of a thief while Neena Gupta essayed the role of a courtesan in Utsav, which also featured Rekha as Vasantsena, a popular courtesan in the ancient town of Ujjayini. She also wrote about it in her book, Sach Kahun Toh: An Autobiography, that was launched recently. She mentioned that Girish Karnad ensured the actors befriended each other to avoid awkwardness while shooting a lovemaking scene. “There’s nothing like an actual sex scene on camera to forge a lifelong friendship,” she wrote.

Utsav is an adaptation of a ten-act Sanskrit drama attributed to an ancient playwright Sudraka, titled Mrcchakatika. It is set in the ancient city of Ujjayini during the first quarter of the fifth century BC.