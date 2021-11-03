Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta suggests tears are in store for those who fall in love with married men: ‘Don’t wear mascara’
bollywood

Neena Gupta suggests tears are in store for those who fall in love with married men: ‘Don’t wear mascara’

Neena Gupta, who has previously talked about how she ‘suffered’ for falling in love with a married man, suggested in a new video that grief is in store for anyone who does that.
Neena Gupta earlier said that she ‘suffered’ because of falling in love with a married man.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 02:12 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Veteran actor Neena Gupta, in a new Instagram Reels video, suggested that falling in love with a married man comes with its share of grief. She started out by sharing with her followers a quote she read in a book, “If you fall in love with a married man, don’t wear mascara.”

“Did you understand what I am trying to say?” Neena asked in Hindi. “All this sounds very nice but no matter how much you are made to understand, when it happens to you… You know what I am trying to say,” she added.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, Neena shared a video, cautioning fans against falling in love with married men. She painted a hypothetical picture, about how a man would convince you that he is not getting along with his wife but is not ending the marriage because of the children. Going on holidays would be tough, as he would have to lie to his family, and so would spending the nights.

Neena said that at some point, you would want to marry the man and ask him to divorce his wife. At first, he would make excuses saying that property and bank accounts are involved. She said that you would get ‘panicky’ and ‘frustrated’, and eventually, the man will ask you to ‘f*** off’.

Also read: Neena Gupta says her friend tried to get her married to a gay man when she was pregnant with Masaba Gupta

“Do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it,” she ended the video.

Neena fell in love with the already married former West Indies cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards, back in the 1980s. Their daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, while Neena was unmarried. In the past, Neena has talked about how Masaba ‘suffered’ because of the decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ibrahim recreates Saif’s dance step, poses with distracted Alia. See pics, video

5

Shilpa spotted with son Viaan, Abhay poses with nephew Karan. See pics

Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with birthday wishes for Shah Rukh: ‘We love you'

Adarsh Gourav: I am hoping to get more work outside India and create a balance with work here
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP