Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta twirls in Masaba's dress, says she wore 'acche kapde' for Instagram after many days
bollywood

Neena Gupta twirls in Masaba's dress, says she wore 'acche kapde' for Instagram after many days

Neena Gupta has shared a video clip twirling in an off-shoulder dress. It has been designed by her daughter Masaba Gupta. Watch video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Neena Gupta twirled in an off-shoulder dress.

Actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday shared a video where she is seen twirling in a dress designed by her daughter, fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a post in which she is seen in an off-shoulder off-white dress posing candidly and sporting a big smile.

In the clip, Neena Gupta is seen indoors. She wears a pearl neckpiece matching it with her outfit. She also has some bangles on but is barefeet. Neena captioned the post, "Bade din baad achche se kapde pehen ker nikli hun insta pe (I've dressed up after many days for Instagram) (followed by laughing emojis) Outfit by @houseofmasaba #AD."

Several celebs as well as her fans reacted to the post. Neena's Goodbye co-star actor Rashmika Mandanna wrote, "prettttaaaaaayyyy!!" followed by emojis. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh posted fire emojis, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana dropped a red heart emoji while film producer Guneet Monga posted black heart emojis.

Her fans also showered her with love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Looking Awesome..." Another said, "Elegant n beautiful." A third commented, "You look so pretty and elegant."

She recently released her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, an honest tell-all tale about her life, chronicling her professional highs and personal lows. The book touches upon several milestones of Neena's life, from her pregnancy, single parenthood to a successful comeback in Bollywood.

During an Instagram video chat with actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched the book, Neena had said she has been writing the autobiography for 20 years and would often wonder if people were even interested in reading about her. "I would start and wonder, 'What is there to write about my life? Why would people be interested in reading it?' Then the lockdown happened... And I did a lot of thinking about my life and decided to resume writing again."

Also Read | Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh clicked outside hospital as they leave for home with their newborn. Watch video

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta will be seen next in Goodbye where she will essay the role of actor Amitabh Bachchan's wife. She will also feature in the second season of Masaba Masaba. Fans will also see her in Dial 100.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neena gupta actor neena gupta neena gupta movies neena gupta husband neena gupta daughter masaba gupta fashion designer masaba gupta

Related Stories

web series

Neelam says she is 'stylist's nightmare': 'They'll tell me to open up neckline little bit, I'll go 'no no'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:04 PM IST
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda has a special nickname for brother Agastya Nanda in Shweta Bachchan's post. See here

PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:47 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP