Neetu Chandra reveals 'a big businessman' offered her 25 lakh per month 'to become his salaried wife'

Actor Neetu Chandra has spoken about an incident when a businessman told her 'to become his salaried wife' for which he would give her ₹25 lakh per month. In a new interview, Neetu said that despite working with '13 National award winners' she has neither money nor work. She also recalled an audition when a famous casting director rejected her within one hour. (Also Read | Neetu Chandra: People can’t digest that I made it to Hollywood on my own)

Neetu made her Bollywood debut with Garam Masala (2005) in which she portrayed the role of an air hostess. She featured in several films since then such as Traffic Signal, One Two Three, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Apartment, 13B among others. Her last Hindi film was Kucch Luv Jaisaa alongside Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and Sumeet Raghavan. Oye Lucky Lucky Oye won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. Neetu's film Mithila Makhaan also won a National Award.

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu said, “Meri story ek successful actor ki failure story hai (My story is a failure story of a successful actor). Having worked with 13 National award winners and in such big films, today I have no work. I was told by a big businessman that he will give me ₹25 lakh per month and that I have to become his salaried wife. I neither have money nor work. I've become worried, I feel unwanted here after doing so much work."

“Ek casting director, kaafi bada naam hai but main naam nahi bolna chahrahi hun, audition ke time pe hi matlab, ek ghante ke andar usne bola (A casting director, who is quite famous but I don’t want to take the name, told me within an hour of the audition), 'I am really sorry Nitu, this is not working out'. You literally audition me, to reject me taaki aap mera confidence todh sake (so that you can break my confidence)?"

Neetu made her Hollywood debut with Never Back Down: Revolt. She also signed two more projects which are yet to be announced.

Speaking with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Neetu had said, “Everything has changed, and it continues to change with every passing day. It is an ongoing process. But I would like to share one thing which is that people can’t digest that I was able to make it on my own in Hollywood. The fact that ek ladki aapne aap, apne balbute pe aur bina kissike backup ya background ke, udhar jaakar lead role karli (a girl got the lead role on her own capabilities without anyone's backup).. It is shocking for them. They can’t believe it."

