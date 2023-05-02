Neetu Kapoor match steps with Padmini Kolhapure to Naatu Naatu, fans call her ‘sweet 16’. Watch

Actor Padmini Kolhapure treated fans to a dance video of herself with her close friend, actor Neetu Kapoor. The ladies aced the hook step of SS Rajamouli's Naatu Naatu song which created history at the Oscars. The two received loud cheers from others present in the room while someone recorded the moment. Fans are impressed with Neetu even more. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor praise Alia Bhatt's MET Gala look

Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure grooved to Naatu Naatu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video features Padmini in a blue blouse with black pants. Standing next to her is Neetu in purple pants with a white top and a blazer. While both hold hands and start dancing to Naatu Naatu, it's Neetu who shines the most with her energetic moves. Others present in the room also cheer for them and are seen clapping.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Padmini wrote, “Tripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon #instareels fun fun fun.” Responding to it, Neetu added to her Instagram Stories, “Attempted nato nato with old friend.” Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented with clapping hands emoji.

Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “Good to see both of you together. Ageless women.” “What energy Neetu ji,” added another one. One more commented, “This is actually called Sweet sixteen.”

RRR's song Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian production to win an Oscar. It fetched the prestigious award in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu is written by Chandrabose while MM Keeravani composed the music. The song is recorded by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava for RRR which is set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neetu Kapoor was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. She also made her TV debut last year with Dance Deewane Junior 1. She appeared as one of the judges of the dance reality show. She has Letters To Mr Khanna in the pipeline, with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON