Neetu Kapoor feels her outfit from 1979 film Aatish is bird-like, Karan Johar calls it 'Met gala' worthy

Neetu Kapoor came across a clip of her song Tere Chahne Wale Aaye Hain, from her movie Aatish, and couldn't help but wonder about her look. In the song, Neetu was dressed in red, with a transparent veil covering half her face while a turban-like arrangement rested on her head. An ornament was placed on her head with a few feathers springing out of it.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Neetu said, "I always wondered why I was made to look like a bird #throwback #atish." Filmmaker Karan Johar took to the comments section and gave the look his seal of approval. "I love this red outfit! It’s very Met gala."

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni echoed similar emotions when she said, "Loveee!!!! Glam bird." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor dropped a laughing emoji and a heart emoji. Several fans said they found the look cute. "Adorable always," said a fan. "Haha... But You look cute," added another. "You the cutest," a third fan said. "Mask is on," added a fourth fan, with an applause emoji.

Aatish released in 1979. Neetu starred opposite Jeetendra in the movie. Directed by Ambrish Sangal, it also starred Madan Puri, Sujit Kumar and Nirupa Roy. Neetu was a popular actor back in the '70s. However, after her wedding with late Rishi Kapoor, her appearances on the big screen reduced. She did appear in movies like Besharam and Do Dooni Chaar much later but she wasn't actively signing projects.

Now, Neetu is set to making her acting comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. The movie began filming last year. The shoot was impacted after several members, including Neetu, were tested positive for Covid-19. However, they completed the first leg of the schedule.

