Neetu Kapoor goes behind the wheel on a yacht as she holidays with her girl gang. See pics from her ‘detox trip’

Neetu Kapoor is currently vacationing with her female friends at a scenic location. The actor has shared a new picture of herself, trying her hand at the steering on a yacht.

Neetu shared the picture on her Instagram Stories. Seen in a striped blue shirt and white pants, Neetu is seen enjoying her time on a yacht with her friends.

Introducing her travel companions, Neetu shared a picture with her girl gang with ‘Girls trip’ written on it. She further wrote, “Looking forward to this detox trip with some lovely like-minded friends.”

Neetu Kapoor shares glimpses of her vacation.

Neetu Kapoor with her girl gang.

She also shared a glimpse of the sea green waters and captioned it, “stunning colour.” A picture of her “goodness in a bowl” smoothie was also shared on her Instagram Stories.

Neetu is all set to mark her return to the big screen after several years with the film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She was last seen in Besharam, which featured her son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, Jug Jugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and is set to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. The family comedy drama is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Karan had teased the theme of the film in a Twitter post last year. He had written, “There’s nothing like family and I always believe - we must celebrate that. The feeling, the emotion...the togetherness! #JugJuggJeeyo is a celebration of family! Coming to cinemas near you on 24th June, 2022."

Neetu had started shooting for the film in November 2020 in Chandigarh but the actor tested positive for Covid-19 a month later, along with co-star Varun Dhawan. She was reportedly flown to Mumbai by Ranbir for further treatment.

