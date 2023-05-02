Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor praise Alia Bhatt's MET Gala look: ‘Pretty and fierce’

Alia Bhatt looked no less than a princess in pearls during her debut MET Gala appearance on Tuesday. The actor was showered with praise from family, friends, and fans on social media. This included her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor and actor Katrina Kaif. Also read: Met Gala 2023 live updates: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share behind-the-scene pics

Alia Bhatt arrives for the 2023 Met Gala.(AFP)

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Alia's MET Gala look and wrote, “stunning” with a star-eyes emoji and a heart emoticon. Riddhima also shared a collage of Alia and Natasha Poonawalla's picture and wrote, “Wow and wow. Pretty and fierce #handsdownfave.” Alia's mom Soni Razdan also shared her pictures with hearts and her sister Shaheen Bhatt called her an “angel” on social media.

Neetu Kapoor's post for Alia Bhatt.

Riddhima Kapoor praised Alia Bhatt and Natasha Poonawalla.

As Alia shared her pictures from the MET Gala on Instagram, her industry colleagues and fans praised her in the comments section. Katrina Kaif wrote, “So pretty” with a heart emoticon in the comments section. Kareena Kapoor called Alia “The Best Girl”. Janhvi Kapoor showered the post with several fire, hearts and hearte-eye emojis. Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala commented on her post, “Absolutely stunning.”

Alia wore an atelier Prabal Gurung ivory silk tulle and satin face organza exaggerated basque waist ball gown with hand-beaded pearls. For her maiden appearance at the 'fashion's biggest night', the actor said she wanted to wear something that felt authentic and was "proudly made in India". "The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls, is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photographs from the gala.

She said she has always been fascinated with the iconic Chanel brides, dressed by Karl Lagerfeld, and her look was inspired by them. "Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look," Alia added.

The actor completed her look with a bow of pearls on her hair and ring stack as well as a knuckle duster. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was behind creating Alia's look for the event.

(With PTI inputs)

