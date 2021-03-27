Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor says she used to be Rishi Kapoor's 'wing-woman' before they started dating: 'Helped him impress girls'
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor says she used to be Rishi Kapoor's 'wing-woman' before they started dating: 'Helped him impress girls'

Neetu Kapoor said in an appearance on Indian Idol 12 that she used to play the wing-woman in Rishi Kapoor's life before they began dating.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor had posted this picture in March last year, a month before Rishi Kapoor's death.

Neetu Kapoor confessed in an appearance on Indian Idol 12 that before she started dating her late husband Rishi Kapoor, she used to be the wing-woman in his life, and help him impress other girls.

The Rishi-Neetu special episode on Indian Idol has been teased through the week, with numerous promos showing glimpses of Neetu recalling her love story with Rishi, who died in 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.

"I was Rishi’s wing-woman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she was quoted as saying on the show, by DNA. Talking about the moment they realised they liked each other, she added, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

Earlier this week, Neetu and her kids -- Ranbir and Riddhima -- organised a prayer meet for Rishi, 11 months after his death. "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC," she wrote in a social media post, sharing a video of the two of them strolling on the streets of New York, where they'd set up base during his cancer treatment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka has witty reply to fan who asked about not being invited to her wedding

Taapsee Pannu slams trolling of women for wearing bikinis

Kartik posts humorous 'Covid selfie' after night curfew announcement

Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from Covid-19, confirms his uncle Randhir

Also read: Neetu Kapoor turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12

In a promo video for the special episode, Ranbir and Riddhima appeared in pre-taped clips and spoke highly of their mom. Riddhima called her the 'iron lady' of the family.

Rishi and Neetu tied the knot in 1980, and she has been posting regular remembrances on Instagram since his death. She returned to work in 2020, with the film Jug Jugg Jiyo, and said that she could feel Rishi's support.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishi kapoor neetu kapoor ranbir kapoor riddhima kapoor sahni indian idol 12

Related Stories

bollywood

When Neetu Kapoor said she would think of leaving Rishi Kapoor everyday, then change her mind

UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 07:26 AM IST
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12

PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP