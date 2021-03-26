IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neetu Kapoor turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12
Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol.
Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor turns emotional as Ranbir, Riddhima, Rakesh Roshan remember Rishi Kapoor on Indian Idol 12

  • Neetu Kapoor turned emotional during a special Rishi Kapoor tribute episode of Indian Idol 12, which will air over the weekend. During the episode, her kids sent video messages, and veterans Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra, spoke about Rishi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 10:58 AM IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor broke down during an episode of Indian Idol 12, in tribute of her and her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, who died after a two-year battle with cancer in 2020. The special Neetu-Rishi episode will be aired over the weekend.

According to a report, Neetu couldn't hold back tears after actors Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan spoke about their fond memories of Rishi, via recorded messages.

According to India.com, Rakesh said, “Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and till today I feel his absence. In the true sense, he is an Indian Idol and I miss him a lot.” Jeetendra added, “I cannot express the feeling of how much I miss him. He is always going to be Chintu for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."


The report quoted an emotional Neetu as having said, "I wanted to celebrate Rishi today but, looking at these videos and love from his legendary friends, I am just emotional and feeling overwhelmed."

Promos for the episode also showed Neetu dancing to the song Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, from the film Khel Khel Mein, starring Rishi and herself. Neetu also received video messages from her children, Ranbir and Riddhima. While Ranbir spoke about not having any musical talent, Riddhima called her mother a 'real Indian Idol'.

She also gave singer-judge Neha Kakkar a 'shagun ka lifafa'. Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh last year.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' for her wedding on Indian Idol: 'This is from me and Rishi ji'

Earlier this week, Neetu took to Instagram to mark 11 months of Rishi's death. "Since today is Rishiji’s 11 month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC," she wrote. Pictures of Ranbir and Riddhima attending the prayer meet, were also shared online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
rishi kapoor ranbir kapoor neetu kapoor indian idol 12 + 2 more

Related Stories

Neetu Kapoor had posted this picture in March last year, a month before his passing away.
Neetu Kapoor had posted this picture in March last year, a month before his passing away.
bollywood

Neetu gets emotional on Rishi Kapoor's 11th month prayer meet, shares old video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Neetu Kapoor shared a warm throwback video with Rishi Kapoor from their last trip to New York. The actor died in April 2020, fighting cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar was excited on receiving the gift from Neetu Kapoor.
Neha Kakkar was excited on receiving the gift from Neetu Kapoor.
tv

Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' on Indian Idol. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Neetu Kapoor made Neha Kakkar's day when she met her on the sets of Indian Idol. Because this was the first time they had met after the singer's wedding, the actor even got her a small gift.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP