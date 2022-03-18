Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neetu Kapoor shares rare video from one of Raj Kapoor's ‘wild’ Holi parties. Can you spot Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor?

Actor Neetu Kapoor took a walk down memory lane and shared a video from one of Raj Kapoor's famous Holi parties.
Raj Kapoor famously threw the wildest Holi parties.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 11:48 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Raj Kapoor was famous not only for delivering some of Bollywood's most memorable classics such as Shree 420, Awara, and Mera Naam Joker but even for his love for throwing the wildest Holi parties. People would be thrown into tubs full of coloured water, there would be dancing, singing and a whole lot of fun. His daughter-in-law, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to relive some of those moments. (Also read: When Raj Kapoor was too unwell to receive award, President Venkataraman came to him instead)

Sharing a video from one such wild party, Neetu wrote, “When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy Holi.” The video begins with some men being tossed into a small pool of coloured water and close-ups of Raj Kapoor, casually chilling with his family. Also spotted were his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi. Neetu is also seen in a white kurta, holding her son Ranbir Kapoor in her lap. Elsewhere, Rishi is seen having a good time dancing with a woman and Raj and Shammi are seen sharing a big laugh. At one point, Raj also breaks into a dance.

In his voiceover on the video, Raj Kapoor talked about how white is his favourite colour and meeting a woman once that he wished to talk to but could not.

Fans were happy to watch the video. “Beautiful memories,” wrote one. “I yet remember as a child... During Ganesh Chaturthi festival... waiting for Raj Kapoor's Ganesh ji passing Dadar Parsi Colony," wrote a Mumbai resident. Raj Kapoor died in 1988, a few days after he was presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Raj Kapoor's granddaughter Karisma Kapoor also shared vintage Holi memories on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself, her mother Babita, and dad Randhir Kapoor after enjoying Holi celebrations. “Happy Holi. From mine to your,” she wrote with the photo.

