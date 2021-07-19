Neetu Kapoor stops to compliment a paparazzo's voice, says 'Shakal toh dikha do'. Watch

Neetu Kapoor couldn't stop herself from complimenting a paparazzi when she heard his voice. The veteran actor was spotted on Monday afternoon, heading to an unknown location.

As she exited the venue and made her way to the car, Neetu Kapoor heard a voice calling out her name. The actor inquired about the voice from the group of the photographers taking her pictures. She was soon introduced to the man. "Aawaz kiski hai (whose voice is it)?" Neetu asked. "Shakal toh dikha do (Show your face)," she added, gesturing him to pull his mask down. "Bahut (achi) aawaz hai aapki (impressive voice)," Neetu said before entering her car.





Neetu is set to make her acting come back with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The actor will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Speaking about returning to the big screen, Neetu told Filmfare earlier this year, "For me to come in Jug Jugg Jeeyo took a lot because for the first time I was alone and I didn’t have anyone with me. It was quite an experience. Also, my husband had passed away recently, so I was a bit shaken up inside but I needed something to make me feel stronger. I was very anxious initially, but gradually you become used to it and everybody made me feel good on the sets. Anil Kapoor was so lovely, the director was lovely (Raj Mehta), Kiara (Advani), Varun (Dhawan), everyone was so beautiful. So, I relaxed after a few days, but I felt a bit anxious that’s it. But I am glad I did it."

Besides work, Neetu has also been in the news for her bond with her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt. She has often shared pictures with the Gangubai Kathiawadi star on Instagram. Over the weekend as well, she had shared an unseen picture with Alia.