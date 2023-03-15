Neetu Kapoor wishes 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt with cute birthday post; Riddhima calls her 'darling'

Neetu Kapoor shared a birthday post for her 'bahurani (daughter-in-law)' Alia Bhatt, who turned 30 on March 15. Neetu dropped a photo of Alia as she wished her on her birthday along with a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday BAHURANI (daughter-in-law). Only love and more love," followed by a crown emoji. Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, too, took to Instagram Stories to wish Alia on her birthday, sharing another throwback picture of the actor. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor feature in Anissa Malhotra's baby shower video. Watch

In the picture Neetu Kapoor posted, Alia Bhatt wore a black off-shoulder dress paired with a messy bun. Meanwhile, in the beach photo that Riddhima shared of Alia, the actor wore a blue swimsuit as she relaxed on sand. She wrote with Alia's photo, "Happy happiest birthday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt." Alia's BFF, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, also shared a birthday post for her. Sharing their photo from Alia's wedding festivities last year, she wrote in her caption, "Through thick and thicker (infinity emoji) happy birthday."

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her on Instagram Stories.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt with a sweet birthday post.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple was joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, at the intimate ceremony.

Alia announced via an Instagram post the birth of their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. During a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about Raha. He had said that he was 'scared to talk about' his love for her, adding that the 'amount of joy and gratefulness' that he feels about having her in his life, does not compare to anything else – ‘be it any person, any movie, or anything professionally’.

Alia, along with daughter Raha, were recently in Kashmir. Alia was filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Alia's upcoming projects include her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The Netflix film will be released this year in August. Helmed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. The movie also stars Gal Gadot.

