'Witch' Neha Dhupia, 'Dracula' Angad Bedi ring in Halloween with their cute little spider and pumpkin. Watch

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi and their two kids Mehr and Guriq seem to be the winner of the best Halloween look this year. Neha dressed up as a witch, Angad Bedi turned Dracula, Mehr played a spider and Guriq was dressed up as a pumpkin for the Halloween. Neha has shared a fun video from their Halloween celebrations. Also read: Halloween: How Ramsay Brothers, India's OG kings of horror, created a genre with Veerana, Saamri and Zee Horror Show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Boo.. from an upside down Dracula, a witch who came out in the day, a pumpkin who got a ride for a change and a cute little spider who is forever spinning her web #happyhalloween #calmdown.”

The video shows all of them having fun in their Halloween costumes as Selena Gomez and Rema's song Calm Down plays in the background. Decked up as a witch, Neha is seen in a white blouse and black skirt with a purple wig and a pointed black hat. Angad is seen grooving in black casuals paired with a black cape and fake fangs. Mehr is seen in a spider-theme frock while Guriq is seen sitting in his toy car, wearing an orange pumpkin-shaped outfit along with a cap to go with it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan commented on the video, “This is SOOO adorable #happyhalloween.” A fan reacted, “How cute!” Another wrote, “Haha adorable!” A fan also mentioned Guriq, “That pumpkin!”

A toy car was gifted to Guriq by Neha's actor friend Soha Ali Khan on his first birthday earlier this month. Neha had thanked her in a fun post which read, "Thank you for gifting us our first fancy car aunty Soha @sakpataudi... we hope this becomes tradition even when we are 20!!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, several Bollywood star kids including actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan along with Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda also came together for a Halloween bash hosted by their common friend Orhan Awatramani.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON