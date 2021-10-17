Neha Dhupia on postpartum body: 'There was someone in me, I am left like a bag but feel good to be able to give life'

Neha Dhupia, who recently gave birth to her second child, has spoken about the postpartum body and how one shouldn't think much about it. Neha and husband Angad Bedi welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

Neha and Angad already have a two-year-old daughter, Mehr. This was her second pregnancy and the couple had shared several glimpses of her time at the hospital.

Talking about her postpartum body now, Neha told a leading daily, "I want to go back to my pre-natal body which I had before my two kids (laughs). But the truth is that I am happy in the body that I have right now and we need to stop overthinking. I am in my postpartum body right now, there was someone in me and I am left like a bag but I feel so good to be able to give life and I speak for all mothers. Don’t put yourself through it, don’t overthink."

Neha also said that it will be a bit demanding to bring up two kids but added, "ho jaayega! (but it will be fine)."

Angad had earlier shared a video from the time Neha was about to enter the operation theatre for the c-section delivery. He had captioned it, "Nervousness before going in the #ot @nehadhupia you brave girl #ikonkar #reels." The video shows Neha all set for the cesarean in a hospital gown, complete with IVs and the wrist band with her details on it. But in the middle of everything, she breaks down into tears for a moment, only to recollect herself and start walking again. She then turns back to hug Angad before walking away.

Neha will now be seen in the film, Sanak, starring Vidut Jammwal as the male lead. The trailer dropped on the day of Neha's son's birth.

Neha had recently revealed that she was working through her labour and contractions. "Like I was in the middle of contractions and was shooting. On a lighter note, you can put the crown back on my head which I won 20 years back (referring to her Femina Miss India pageant win) that I was working while having labour and contractions,” she told News18.