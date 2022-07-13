Neha Dhupia on revealing her kids faces: I will go back to my notorious ways of hiding them again

For the first time, Neha Dhupia broke her rule recently and introduced her kids — Mehr (3) and Guriq (nine months old) — to the public. But the actor indicated that it (keeping her kids in the public glare) wasn’t a permanent thing.

To celebrate 20 years of being crowned at a beauty pageant, Dhupia was accompanied by her kids and husband, actor Angad Bedi, on stage.

“I think it is still one glimpse and go. I am still in a phase where I want to keep them under wraps and protect them. It was just one special moment on stage, which was a really important moment for me. I would have never thought that I would be recrowned after 20 years. It happens to a few people,” Dhupia tells us.

The 41-year-old continues, “I thought to myself that many years from now, my kids would probably be like, we know you were protecting us, but this was not social media. And I thought there might come a day when they would ask me ‘What were we doing? Wasn’t it special for us’. It was a mixed feeling”.

The actor admits she was very nervous about “exposing” her children. “I have complete respect for people who do. But I will go back to my notorious ways of hiding their faces. Their faces are ever changing. It was just a moment of joy, and not an indulgence or a promise that they will forever be on social media until they choose to be,” she says.

Opening up about her decision to continue hiding the faces of her kids, the Sanak actor says, “I have always said that I want to protect them. And this is in no way of me saying I don’t want to protect my kids. I did break my own rule. But I think that this occasion was way too special”.

Dhupia embarked on a journey in the Hindi film industry in 2003 with Qayamat: City Under Threat. She’s done films like Chup Chup Ke (2006), Shootout At Lokhandwala (2007), Tumhari Sulu (2017), Helicopter Eela (2018) and A Thursday, among others, in the last 20 years. Today, she juggles multiple roles in reel and real life, from being an actor and a producer, to a wife and mother.

“If I look back at the entire journey, it has been great. I don’t see myself doing anything else. I have paved my own little path and my place. There have been ups and down, success and failure. I made some new friends, I lost touch with a few. It is impossible for me to sum up the past 20 years, but I can definitely say it has been an adventure. And I’m still on it,” she ends.

