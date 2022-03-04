Neha Dhupia recalls how Angad Bedi was asked about his work, while she was asked, 'who's looking after the kids'

Actor Neha Dhupia is currently basking in the success of her film A Thursday. The film stars Yami Gautam in the lead role and was released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. In the film, Neha who essayed the role of a tough cop, opened up about how she was recently asked, “bachho ka dhyaan kaun rakh raha hai ghar pe (Who is taking care of your children at home)?” Also Read: Neha Dhupia jokes Angad Bedi might not recognise her without baby bump: ‘Since I have known him, I have been pregnant’

A Thursday shows a kindergarten where a teacher named Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam), takes the children hostage and starts blackmailing everyone to get her demands fulfilled.

In a recent interview, when Neha was asked if roles for women are actually changing in the industry, she said that shift of mentality is going to come through soon, but hasn't happened yet. Recalling a recent event, she told First Post, “Angad and me went out for an event and they were like ‘achha Angad ji aapna agla project kya hai (So Angad sir what is your next project)?’ and then they looked at me and they were like ‘aap yahan hain toh bachho ka dhyaan kaun rakh raha hai (If you are here then who is taking care of your children at home)?’ You have to stop asking these questions. I think that shift in the mentality is gonna come through, it's only a matter of time.”

A Thursday is Neha's first release post the birth of her second child, with her husband and actor, Angad Bedi.

Opening up on the journey n her second pregnancy and how it impacted her performance, she earlier told ANI, "This is my second time and you don't change as a person. It is a little tough. It is uncomfortable. It's beautiful. What you're going through. But I always kept the reference point more towards being the cop and less towards my physicality changing because in any case my physicality is going to be so natural to being pregnant because I generally was, I didn't have to work too much towards that."

