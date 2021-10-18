Neha Dhupia jokes Angad Bedi might not recognise her without baby bump: ‘Since I have known him, I have been pregnant’

Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her second child with her husband Angad Bedi earlier this month, joked in a new interview that she has been pregnant ever since she has known him. The two tied the knot in 2018 and have two children - a daughter Mehr, who will turn three next month, and a son whose name has not yet been revealed.

“I feel like ever since I have known Angad, I have been pregnant. I don’t even know if that’s the right thing to say but I am like, ‘Maybe he won’t recognise his wife if she is not pregnant’,” she quipped in an interview with Mashable India.

Angad and Neha became parents to a baby boy on October 3. Angad shared the news on Instagram with a photo from Neha’s maternity shoot, and said that ‘Mehr is ready to pass on the baby title to the new arrival’. He also called his wife a ‘warrior’ throughout her pregnancy. +

During an appearance on Neha’s podcast #NoFilterNeha, Angad said that she got pregnant before their wedding. He shared the story of how they broke the news of her pregnancy to her parents and told them about their decision to get married.

Angad said that he got scolded by Neha’s mother. “I put my point forward because I was being very honest. I went with the right intention. Everybody makes mistakes but for me, this was not a mistake because this had to be done non-linear so that we could settle down. Daant suni, jhaad suni (I listened to a lot of scolding). It went on and on. Then I got fed up. I said, ‘Ek second (One second).’ She said, ‘Ki hai (What is it)?’ I was like, ‘You should be glad that I’m not firing blanks,’” he said.