Angad Bedi shares first glimpse of newborn son in video with Neha Dhupia, shows his ‘nikke nikke paer’

Actors Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia brought their newborn baby home on Thursday. Now, Angad has shared a new video, giving fans a tiny, first glimpse at their son.

In the video, Angad and Neha are seen at their home as Neha gives him a kiss on his forehead. While Neha posed for a selfie, Angad informs her that 'it's not a photo'. “Let me show them his feet,” he says and pans the camera to the baby's feet. He wriggles his toes between his fingers and says, “Nikke nikke je paer (such tiny feet).” Neha left a comment on his post, writing, “My heart.”

Neha and Angad are also parents to daughter Mehr, who was born in 2018. On Thursday, the entire family posed together outside the hospital after Neha and the baby were finally discharged.

Speaking to a leading daily about their Mehr getting a sibling, Angad said, “No one wants to be alone. Our parents have always loved us more than we can ever love them. Our siblings are the ones who we confide in and we go to when we need that one person to lean on. Neha and I didn’t ever want Mehr to be alone. We wanted her to grow up with a sibling, learn to share and care, and also develop a bond that’s special and beyond everything else.”

Angad and Neha announced her second pregnancy in July. “Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare,” their post read.

The couple has not revealed the name of their son yet. Earlier, speaking to Zoom, Angad had said that it was his father Bishan Singh Bedi, who got to name Mehr and Angad, wishes he names their second child too. "We will, let's see. We haven't decided yet. I would love my father to name the baby. I would love my father's blessings to be upon my children," he said.