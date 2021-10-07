Neha Dhupia hides her baby boy's face from cameras in first pic, mother-son discharged from hospital

Neha Dhupia and her son were discharged from the hospital on Thursday evening. Neha and her actor-husband Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a son, on October 3. The couple was already parents to a daughter named Mehr.

On Thursday evening, paparazzi in Mumbai photographed Neha and Angad leaving the hospital. While Neha held her son close to her, Angad carried Mehr. The baby boy was wrapped in a green clothes and Neha covered his face from the cameras.

Neha Dhupia with her son. (Varinder Chawla)

Neha Dhupia was discharged from hospital on Thursday. (Varinder Chalwa. )

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their children.(Varinder Chawla)

On Saturday, Angad took to Twitter and announced that the couple has welcomed a son. He shared a picture from his and Neha's pregnancy shoot and wrote, “'BEDIS BOY' is here!!!!!! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

Neha had previously revealed that her second pregnancy was harder than her first one. A few weeks after the couple learned that they were expecting their second baby, Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in July, she had said, “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period.”

In an interview with The Quint recently, Neha said, “They say second pregnancy is easier. But that’s not been the case with me. I have had an extreme amount of morning sickness. If there’s a day I wake up without morning sickness, I am just like is there something wrong because morning sickness makes me feel like okay I’m pregnant.”