Neha Dhupia shares cute pics of son Guriq on his 1st birthday. See here

Neha Dhupia has shared a bunch of cute pictures of her son Guriq as he turned one on Monday. She also penned a sweet note on the occasion. Guriq is Neha's second child with actor husband Angad Bedi. The couple also have a three-year-old daughter Mehr.

Sharing a few pics of Guriq with her, Neha wrote on Instagram, “Happy first birthday our sunshine boy… You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over … my heart that’s so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday… rushing back after this post to do what I do best , smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.”

Neha Dhupia wished Guriq on his birthday on Instagram.

Saba Ali Khan commented on her post, “Happy happy 1st Birthday Mahsha'Allah God bless.” Maheep Kapoor also wished him, “Happy 1st birthday to your cutie.” Sophie Choudry also wrote, “Happy happy bday cutie pie. God bless.” Several of Neha's fans also wished the little one on his birthday.

Neha had joined work on the sixth day after welcoming Guriq last year. She was working on the film A Thursday while being pregnant for the second time. She played a pregnant cop in the film.

Talking to ETimes post his arrival, Neha had said, “Our baby boy was due for arrival on Oct 7, but he arrived on Oct 3. He was in a rush I guess as he came ina few days earlier. You know when experienced people told me that having a second child would be twice as much hectic as having just one, I didn’t know they actually meant it! With two babies to take care of, everything has to be on double speed now. There is no time left for yourself as when one kid sleeps, the other one wakes up. Breast feeding is another ball game all together as you do it after ever three hours. So ideally I am feeding my baby throughout the day and night after every three hours. The toughest bit is the night as whenever I am about to sleep he wakes up and I feed him again.”

