Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Kakkar performs at wedding while husband Rohanpreet Singh dances in the crowd, watch videos
bollywood

Neha Kakkar performs at wedding while husband Rohanpreet Singh dances in the crowd, watch videos

Vindu Dara Singh has shared videos from a wedding where Neha Kakkar set the stage on fire while her husband Rohanpreet Singh hyped her up from the sidelines. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Neha Kakkar performs on stage.

Videos of singer Neha Kakkar performing at a wedding she attended with husband Rohanpreet Singh are being shared online by one of the guests, Vindu Dara Singh.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot last year after a whirlwind romance. They have appeared on reality shows and in music videos together.

On Friday, Vindu took to Instagram to share several videos of Neha and Rohanpreet at the wedding. While Neha performed a medley of her songs on stage, Rohanpreet danced among the crowd. "God bless this rab ne bana di Jodi @nehakakkar & @rohanpreetsingh," he captioned one of the posts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

Just a day prior, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, posing for the paparazzi. “Looks like our pre wedding shoot!" Neha commented on a video of them at the airport, posted by a paparazzi account.

Neha and Rohanpreet met in August at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. They tied the knot in October. Designer Anita Dongre, who designed their outfits for the mehendi and sangeet functions, shared the story of their romance.

Neha told her that she was drawn to Rohanpreet's looks and his demeanour. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

Also read: Neha Kakkar reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet Singh at airport. Watch video

Neha is waiting for the release of her new single, Marjaneya, whose music video is set to feature Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rohanpreet singh neha kakkar vindu dara singh

Related Stories

music

Neha Kakkar reminded of ‘pre-wedding shoot’ as paparazzi spot her and Rohanpreet Singh at airport. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:50 PM IST
tv

After Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla team up for Neha Kakkar's music video Marjaneya

PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:22 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP