Neha Kakkar quashes divorce rumours with her and Rohanpreet Singh's mushy pics, fans are relieved

Singer Neha Kakkar has smoothly dismissed divorce rumours with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh by sharing their latest selfies on Instagram. Neha who recently turned a year older, was seen sans Rohanpreet at her birthday party which left her fans worried. Going by Neha's latest post, it seems like the couple is spending some time alone on a vacation. Also read: Neha Kakkar fans wonder if all is well between her and husband Rohanpreet Singh after her latest posts Neha Kakkar shares new pictures with Rohanpreet Singh on Instagram.

Neha posted a bunch of selfies with Rohanpreet from an evening out. In one of them, her husband planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. While she wore a black outfit, Rohanpreet looked casual in a white shirt.

Sharing all of them, Neha wrote in the caption, “Back in town from the Best holidays spent with Hubby!! @rohanpreetsingh.” Replying to her, Rohanpreet commented, “What a trip my love!” Seeing them together fans are also relieved. One of them wrote, “U saved lives of lot of people by posting this picture..vrna logo ko attack aya hua tha ki where was Rohu on your birthday (people kept wondering about Rohanpreet).” “Acha hua behn tumne post daal di... Nh in logo ne toh divorce krwa dia tha tumhara (Good that you posted finally),” added another one.

Speculations about trouble in Neha and Rohanpreet's marriage began when Neha celebrated her birthday on June 6. She had shared multiple photos from her multiple parties on Instagram. Her first party was with her parents, who brought gifts and decked up the house for her. However, Rohanpreet was not visible in the photos. Later, she celebrated her big day with her friends, including cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree. There too, Rohanpreet was missing.

Adding to this, Rohanpreet who is known for his mushy comments, did not wish her in the comments section of her posts or like the posts. Seeing no wish from him worried fans even more as the couple is known for their social media PDA.

Neha tied the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on the morning of October 24, 2020, in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Later in the evening, they got married as per Hindu rituals and also hosted a grand wedding reception.

