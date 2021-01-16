Nehha Pendse: I always wished to play UP-based character

Actor Nehha Pendse is glad that finally she learnt the art of being a homemaker during the lockdown.

“I have been acting since the age of ten and never had an opportunity to stay home at a stretch. Then, I was always dependent on my mother for running the house. But, when I got married last January, we got stuck in the lockdown and thereafter things changed completely. Now, I’m all well-versed with how to run a household along with my career,” said ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ actor.

Nehha has done a large number of Marathi, South and Hindi films along with TV shows, including comedy series ‘May I Come in Madam’, and feels work of an actor should never be limited to genres and lingo. “I love acting and at times feel that I have been on shooting sets forever. Starting as a child artiste made me understand acting as per my observation and I have learnt to fly as an actor. Be it genres or regions, I never limit myself as that’s the best part of my profession.”

Seen in light comedy film like ‘Dil toh Baccha Hai Ji’, Neha enjoys to her connect with fun characters. “I’m not a big fan of slapstick comic series instead I enjoy situational comedy shows that lately I have been a part of. That’s the reason I took up ‘Bhabhi ji…’ which set in Uttar Pradesh. As I have worked across regions, I always wished to play a UP-based character too because why should I leave this side of the country unexplored as an actor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON