Netflix's Ruchikaa Kapoor dismisses writer's claim of Gandhari script being 'stolen': That pitch was very different

Netflix has finally reacted to the ongoing controversy around its upcoming film, Gandhari. Days after a writer accused the Netflix India executive Monika Shergill of ‘stealing’ his original concept to make this Taapsee Pannu-starrer, Netflix India’s Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh said that the pitch was ‘very different’ from Gandhari.

Taapsee Pannu plays the lead in Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija.

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Starring Taapsee Pannu, Gandhari has been written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. Days before its trailer was to be released, writer Kalyan Bandi claimed that the film was ‘stolen’ from his concept. Bandi, an IIT Madras alumnus who works as an Inspector with the Central GST and Customs department, claims he wrote a story titled Gandhari in 2019. He says the story centred on a mother who transforms into a fierce, almost goddess-like figure while trying to save her child from a child-trafficking racket.

On Tuesday, at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Ruchika Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, was asked a questions about Bandi’s claims. She responded, “We take artistic attribution very seriously. We are a service that receive multiple pitches, and the pitch in question is very different from Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari. I won't make any other assumptions. Please watch the film. You have watched the trailer.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ruchikaa added that the streaming service is ‘committed’ to originality: “We are always committed to the originality of our storytellers, whether someone has written five or six films or if it is there first film. At Netflix, we are very clear on that.” What are Kalyan Bandi’s claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ruchikaa added that the streaming service is ‘committed’ to originality: “We are always committed to the originality of our storytellers, whether someone has written five or six films or if it is there first film. At Netflix, we are very clear on that.” What are Kalyan Bandi’s claims {{/usCountry}}

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Kalyan Bandi has claimed that he wrote the story of the film in 2019 and pitched it to Monika Shergill in 2019, when she was associated with Voot. Monika is now Vice President of Content at Netflix India. He says he first reached out to her on LinkedIn and later shared an eight-page story along with a two-page synopsis. According to him, while the material was acknowledged, he was eventually told that the concept did not fit the company’s commissioning slate at the time.

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In September 2025, after coming across the announcement of Gandhari, he sent a legal notice seeking around ₹40 lakh in compensation, along with credit for his work. But according to him, getting money was never really the point. He added, "I don't even want money. Just say thank you and acknowledge that it was my idea. I'll be very happy if they can prove to me that this is not my story.”

Kanika Dhillon denies allegations

Kanika Dhillon, who is credited as the film’s writer, has denied Kalyan Bandi’s allegations. Kanika Dhillon’s production house, Kathha Pictures, said in an official statement: "Our attention has been drawn to allegations circulating on social media and in certain publications to the effect that our forthcoming film Gandhari copies another person's concept and uses that person's title. These allegations are false, and we deny them unequivocally. Gandhari is an original work, written and produced by Ms. Kanika Dhillon and developed by Kathha Pictures. Its story and screenplay are Ms. Dhillon's own work.” The makers have also urged the media and public to refrain from presenting the allegations as verified, reiterating that the film has been independently developed by Dhillon and Kathha Pictures.

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All about Gandhari

Set against the atmospheric backdrop of a fictitious town Joypurra, Gandhari is a Bani, a mother whose devotion is tested at every turn, compelling her to confront unimaginable challenges with conviction and sacrifice. Written and produced by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Devashish Makhija, Gandhari brings together an acclaimed ensemble cast featuring Ishwak Singh, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Jatin Sarna. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 3.