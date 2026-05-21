Netflix vs JioHotstar: Ranveer Singh’s raw, unseen Dhurandhar version triggers streaming battle, lands on both platforms

The box office war may be over, but the battle has now spilled into the OTT arena. Buzz is soaring after it was announced that the raw and unseen version of Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar will start streaming on both Netflix and JioHotstar on the same day, setting the stage for a full-blown streaming clash.

Dhurandhar clash on OTT

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar The Revenge will arrive on JioHotstar on June 4.(Netflix)

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On Thursday, it was announced that a RAW and Undekha version of the first part of Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller will be released on Netflix and on JioHotstar from May 22.

The unseen cut promises a “raw and unfiltered” experience, offering audiences a deeper and more immersive dive into the world of Dhurandhar, complete with never-seen-before moments crafted exclusively for viewers. Along with Hindi, the film will be available in Tamil and Telugu.

The move has set the stage for a major OTT clash, with streamers going head-to-head by releasing the same film on two different platforms simultaneously.

The OTT move has left social media users both intrigued and confused. While some fans are excited to see two streaming giants battling it out over the same film, others are wondering why Dhurandhar is releasing simultaneously on rival platforms.

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{{^usCountry}} One social media user wrote, “Then what about Netflix coming on 22 May? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One social media user wrote, “Then what about Netflix coming on 22 May? I’m really confused. Is anyone else confused about this too?” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Only ????? Netflix kya krr rha hai phirr (What is Netflix doing then),” another wrote. One comment read, “Okay so both @jiohotstar and @netflix_in releasing Raw and uncut version of Part 1 on 22nd May ??? Cool”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Only ????? Netflix kya krr rha hai phirr (What is Netflix doing then),” another wrote. One comment read, “Okay so both @jiohotstar and @netflix_in releasing Raw and uncut version of Part 1 on 22nd May ??? Cool”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Let's normalize non exclusive streaming partners,” one mentioned, with another writing, “So are we seeing a collaboration between @jiohotstar and @netflix_in or what??” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Let's normalize non exclusive streaming partners,” one mentioned, with another writing, “So are we seeing a collaboration between @jiohotstar and @netflix_in or what??” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Same movie, Same day, Same duration, Same name In two different streaming platforms can’t understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for dhurandhar part 1 raw & undekha,” one comment read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Same movie, Same day, Same duration, Same name In two different streaming platforms can’t understand what was the deal between Hotstar and Netflix for dhurandhar part 1 raw & undekha,” one comment read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Dhurandhar {{/usCountry}}

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Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in them. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk, while the sequel made over ₹1363 crore.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

While the films were praised for their slick narrative, many complained that they seemed to glorify the BJP administration while downplaying the achievements of previous governments. This led to the propaganda charge. Following this, several celebrities from Anupam Kher to Piyush Mishra, came forward to defend the film.

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Recently, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie that is expected to be unveiled later this year. Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released internationally on Netflix on May 14. The second part of the franchise will premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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