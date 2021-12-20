Newer, well-crafted roles are being offered: Prachee Shah Paandya

With over two decades in showbiz, actor Prachee Shah Paandya terms the current phase as her second innings. It has been four years since she did her last TV show Ek Shringaar Swabhiman and since then she has focused totally on films and OTT series.

The actor, who was recently in Lucknow, says, “I am so glad that important, well-crafted and meaningful roles are being offered. On one side, I am doing hardcore commercial films like Judwa-2, ABCD-2 and Laxmii, whereas on the other hand are Mulk and Chhatriwali where I am very satisfied with my character graph. I am a 90s kid, so I love fantasy-based commercial films and balance those with realistic films.”

Shah says transition from TV to film was not easy. “It has been 4 years and still I am often offered a show but I can’t block my dates as I am doing films and my dance shows are there. I will surely do TV again as I believe that someday good finite series will be made. Film and OTT does not pay you like TV does but then they are interesting as you are working with new people in different projects. This way I may have less work but then if you are sure about what you know and your craft then you will definitely get work.”

She is very clear in her thoughts. “I realised that everything can’t be solo you! It has been 21 years since I did Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and till date people relate me with it. At the same time, they come to me saying they just saw Hum Do Humare Do on their mobile. So, the spectrum has widened and feels great that you are on the right track.” She will be next seen in Ahmed Khan’s Om: The Battle Within which stars Aditya Roy Kapoor. “Besides I am in talks for two more films and shooting for my first OTT series will start in April.”

The actor hopes makers consider her for out-of-the-box roles. “I wish someone would cast me as a cop or something fierce and strong. I have done military training, horse-riding, rifle shooting and what not so I hope it happens and I am confident about it.”

Telling us about her visit, she says, “My major inclination towards Lucknow is due to kathak which has brought me here many times. I shot Mulk here for almost 30 days and for this film I stayed 20 days. Also, I love wearing chikankari as my favourite attire is salwar kamiz other than saris. And, my love for chaat but this I did not binge too much as I am on a diet.”

Shah has not taken any acting training but her other endeavours have helped her a lot. “My kathak, experience with stage, training in diction, Hindustani classical vocal and sitar have helped me in acting. Technically, I am an architecture and science student. Unknowingly, all that I have been learning since childhood is coming handy for me. Though I was a keen learner, I will credit my parents for that exposure,” she says on a signing off note.

