Nick Jonas gets Holi colours on white Rolls Royce, fans react: 'Have laughed harder than Pri' Watch

Last Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Holi party at the Los Angeles home for their friends and family. The couple, who were dressed in white, was covered in several Holi colours. Actor Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, along with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, enjoyed themselves on the Indian festival as they danced to music and ate good food. (Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi party in LA with Preity Zinta, lots of 'dancing and yummy food'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video shared on a fan account has shown that besides playing with colours, the couple also decided to colour their very expensive car, a white Rolls Royce, as well. In the short video, Nick is trying to transfer as much colour from his previously white shirt and pants onto the car. After attempting to get some colour on the car, he poses in front of it and aims two thumbs up for the camera. A woman, likely Priyanka, is laughing behind the camera and saying, "Oh no, oh no!" in merriment. There are stickers of 'Happy Holi' and a tears of joy emoji on the video as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple's fans also seemed amused by the 'colourful' incident. One fan wrote, "I have laughed harder than Pri (tears of joy emojis) ooh my goodness! Nick celebrates Holi festival than many of us (heart eyes emoji)." Another fan shared, "I just love him he enjoy aur festivals." Yet another fan predicted, "Wait for few more years, he will be more desi that our OG Desi girl herself."

Priyanka recently hosted a pre-Oscars party for South Asian Excellence in Los Angeles. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Simone Ashley, Jr NTR, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vir Das and Ram Charan were present at the event. She will next be seen opposite actor Richard Madden in the Prime Video series Citadel next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Nick along with King released a new version of the singer's song called Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). While he sings primarily in English on the track, Nick tried a line in Hindi as well. Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 in Rajasthan, India. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas last year.