Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Holi party in LA with Preity Zinta, lots of 'dancing and yummy food'. Watch

On Thursday, Preity Zinta shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene Goodenough, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Los Angeles home. The actor shared photos of herself, Priyanka, Nick and others with colours smeared on their faces as they enjoyed a day of 'dancing and yummy food'. Priyanka also took to Instagram to share a cute throwback picture of herself with Nick from last year's Holi celebration as she wished her fans on the festival. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas raise temperature in sultry new photoshoot, fan say 'you both slayed'

On Thursday, Preity Zinta shared a video montage on Instagram Reels of her Holi celebrations with 'gracious and fun hosts' Priyanka, Nick, as well as designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. She also shared a clip of herself with husband Gene as they grooved to desi beats at the Holi bash. She wrote in her caption, "Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food."

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to wish fans a happy Holi, and dropped a hilarious picture of herself and Nick Jonas from last year’s Holi celebration. The picture shows Nick following Priyanka, ready to burst a water balloon on her, while Priyanka has a shocked expression on her face, screaming as she ran away. Nick and Priyanka were both drenched and covered in colours. Wishing her fans, Priyanka Chopra wrote along with the throwback picture, “Happy Holi to all celebrating! As you can tell we take it very seriously.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who married in 2018 in a grand Rajasthan wedding, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate last year in January. They celebrated their first Holi as a family of three last year, and had taken to Instagram to share photos and videos of the celebrations at their LA mansion. Priyanka and Nick were recently in France for Paris Fashion Week 2023. Priyanka will be next seen in the Prime Video series Citadel.

