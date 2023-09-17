Nick Jonas pulls Priyanka Chopra close for a kiss before cutting birthday cake at Omaha concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast at Jonas Brothers' Omaha concert where they celebrated the singer's birthday with fans. Several videos and pictures from the celebration have surfaced online. Among them, one has become the highlight as Nick and Priyanka were seen locking their lips quickly before he could cut his birthday cake on stage. Also read: Nick Jonas gets a kiss from Priyanka Chopra on birthday, feeds daughter Malti Marie in unseen pics

Priyanka and Nick celebrate his birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at Omaha concert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka attended the concert in a zesty yellow co-ord set. The birthday boy looked cool as usual. The video was recorded when crew members of the event were taking time to set up the birthday cake for Nick. It showed fans cheering loudly for the couple as Nick walked towards Priyanka who stood near the stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Nick stooped down to kiss her, the actor extended her arms. Nick planted a sweet kiss on her. Not only this, but the two sealed yet another sweet kiss after the singer was done blowing the candles of his cake. He went straight to Priyanka and kissed her once again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After he celebrated the special day by cutting his birthday cake, Nick also thanked everyone. In his thank you speech, he mentioned ‘determinate mothers out there’ and added, "And fathers, of course, the fathers are great too... "

Priyanka wishes Nick Jonas

Earlier, Priyanka had dedicated a note to Nick on social media. It came with several photos of him and also featured their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sharing them, Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Heaven. She wrote, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby (red heart and three heart emojis) @nickjonas."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the first photo was a selfie where Priyanka gave a kiss to Nick with her eyes closed and he smiled, the next one was a blurry photo of them posing together in the same outfits. This was followed by glimpses of them at a golf course. The last one features Nick feeding their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a car.

On the other hand, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra also posted an unseen photo with her daughter and son-in-law. She added to the caption, “Wishing my gorgeous son in law Nick a very happy birthday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON