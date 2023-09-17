Nick Jonas gets a kiss from Priyanka Chopra on birthday, feeds daughter Malti Marie in unseen pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a post for her husband-singer Nick Jonas as he clocked his 31st birthday. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted several unseen pictures and also penned a note for Nick. The singer turned 31 on Saturday. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas shares pic, recalls one of their first dates at Dodger Stadium) Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday post for Nick Jonas.

Priyanka shares pic with Nick

In the first photo, a selfie, Priyanka gave a kiss to Nick Jonas as she closed her eyes while he smiled. In the picture, while Nick wore a printed shirt and pants, Priyanka was seen in a white outfit. The couple posed together in the second photo, which was slightly blurred.

Priyanka posts pic from her day out with Nick

Nick played golf in the next photo while Priyanka made a goofy face as she stood next to a golf cart in the fourth picture. For the day out, Nick wore a white T-shirt, saffron shorts, white sneakers and a cap. She was seen in a black outfit, sneakers, a cap and sunglasses.

Nick and Malti star in Priyanka's pic

Priyanka kept the best for the last as she posted a photo of Nick feeding their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the picture, the father-daughter duo sat next to each other inside a car. Nick held a milk bottle as he looked outside while Malti looked towards Priyanka, seemingly behind the camera. In the photo, Nick wore a blue and white printed shirt and matching shorts. He also opted for a cap. Malti was seen in a blue and red outfit and white shoes.

Priyanka pens note for Nick

Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Heaven. She captioned the post, "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby (red heart and three heart emojis) @nickjonas."

Reacting to the post, Kerry Washington wrote, "Happy birthday Nick!" Saba Ali Khan said, "Stay blessed. Happy Birthday to @nickjonas. He's lucky to have you too." Natasha Poonawalla wished, "Happyyy Birthday @nickjonas!" A fan commented, "They are so cute together." A comment read, "Malti is so adorable." An Instagram user said, "The only couple I look up to." Sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Omaha see you tonight! #thetour #happybirthdaynick."

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in The Russo Brothers's Citadel alongside Richard Madden. She will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Priyanka also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON