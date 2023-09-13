Priyanka Chopra reacts as Nick Jonas shares pic, recalls one of their first dates at Dodger Stadium

Singer Nick Jonas, who recently performed at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, shared a post as he got nostalgic. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nick shared a bunch of monochrome pictures as he recalled how the venue was special to him. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti in her arms as they step out in LA, fans compare her to dad Nick Jonas) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose inside the Dodger Stadium.

Nick shares pic with Priyanka

In the first photo, Nick held his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra around her waist as she kept her arm on his shoulder. While Nick posed for the camera, Priyanka looked at him. In the picture, Nick wore a black T-shirt while Priyanka was seen in a matching outfit. The couple posed inside the venue.

Nick shares his pics

Nick sang into the mic in the second picture. He was seen playing the piano in the next photo. In the second last picture, Nick spoke to someone looking away from the camera as he stood on the stage holding a mic. In the last photo, all three Jonas brothers--Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick sat on the edge of the stage and interacted with the audience.

Nick pens a note, Priyanka reacts

Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, "From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium… What a full circle moment." Reacting to the pictures, Priyanka Chopra posted a heart-eye emoji in the comments section.

Fans react to Nick's post

Fans also took to the comment section to shower the couple. A person wrote, "You deserve this! May you stay together forever and give lots of little brothers to the adorable Malti!" An Instagram user said, “We love you guys so much. I’m happy he married you. May God protect you both from evil and desperate people.”

"From parking lots to stadiums. What a ride it has been. You guys are seriously couple goals!!" read a comment. "Precious memories of where it all started!! May God continue to bless you both with endless love, joy and happiness together," commented another person. "That night was a dream! They are the best thing in my life. Gorgeous lovebirds," said another fan.

Priyanka, Nick and Dodger Stadium

Since the Jonas brothers started their concert in the US, Priyanka has been seen attending several shows and cheering for her husband. In 2020, Priyanka had shared a picture with Nick that he clicked at Dodger Stadium.

She had captioned the post, "Two years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in India. Last year, they welcomed their first child--daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

