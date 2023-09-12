Priyanka Chopra holds daughter Malti in her arms as they step out in LA, fans compare her to dad Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra took daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas out for lunch. They were joined by friends as they walked out of a restaurant in Los Angeles. Sharing pictures of the two, a fan page wrote on Instagram, "Priyanka Chopra and Malti seen after lunch at Cecconi's with friends and family in West Hollywood." While many reacted to Malti's latest pictures, calling her 'cute', some said she reminded them of her father Nick Jonas. Also read: Priyanka Chopra dresses up daughter Malti in a lehenga for a special pooja at home. See pics Malti Marie's cute new photos are here. She was seen with Priyanka Chopra on a recent lunch outing in LA.

Priyanka and Malti spotted at lunch

Singer-actor Nick Jonas, who has been busy touring the US for Jonas Brothers' concerts, was not seen with Priyanka and Malti on their recent outing. Priyanka wore a white T-shirt and brown wide-legged trousers with a black handbag slung from her shoulder. The actor also wore a black cap and matching sunglasses.

Fans love Malti's pics

Meanwhile, little Malti was seen in a floral dress with white sneakers for her outing with mom Priyanka. Pictures of Priyanka holding Malti in her arms are all over social media, leaving fans overjoyed. Commenting on her photos with the actor, an Instagram user wrote, "She looks so much like Priyanka."

However, another one said, "Malti is growing up so fast. She is cute looking like her dad (Nick Jonas)." A second fan said, “Awww, she’s so pretty! Looking like a toddler and just like her daddy!” A person also commented, "Such a cute baby." A comment also read, "Oh man!!! She grew up so quick and looks so adorable." Another one read, "Baby girl is looking so big."

Malti was born in January last year via surrogacy. She made her first public appearance early this year with Nick and Priyanka at the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame event.

Priyanka has been travelling across US

Last week, Victoria's Secret hosted its iconic fashion show in New York. Priyanka Chopra was one of the celebrities in attendance at the star-studded event, which was graced by many supermodels, including Gigi Hadid. Priyanka wore a sheer black outfit for the event.

Priyanka, who will be next seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, has also been busy attending Nick's concerts. She has also been documenting her outings at the Jonas Brothers' concerts across America – from Austin, New York, Los Angeles – and sharing pictures of her outfits as well posting loved-up photos with Nick and his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON