Priyanka Chopra finally shows Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' face, fans say ‘looking like daddy' Nick Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra has finally revealed the face of her baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She attended an event where the Jonas Brothers, including her husband Nick Jonas, unveiled their Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Priyanka was seated in the front row with Malti in her arms. The kid looked cute in a cream outfit and a matching hairband. She also wore tiny ear studs. Priyanka shared a picture and a video from the event on Instagram in which Malti's face can be seen clearly. Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes high on bling as she decks up for a bash, clicks closet selfie

Sharing the picture and video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.” The picture shows the three Jonas Brothers standing with their Walk of Fame certificates on the stage while Priyanka and Malti are seen watching them from among the audience.

The video shows Priyanka playing with Malti who also got a shoutout from Nick Jonas. He said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you." Waving to Malti, he said, “Malti Marie, hi there, I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Priyanka and Nick's fans were elated on seeing Malti's face for the first time. A fan wrote in reaction to the post, “Awww got to see baby Malti M for first time! (Nazar utaarlu (let me ward off the evil eye).” Another wrote, “Can see you cute baby.” One more fan wrote, “Your daughter is just beautiful! So amazing for her to be there!” Many also found her resembling Nick. A person commented, “OMG your daughter is the DNA of your husband!” Another wrote, “omg we see her face now. She is nick whole face." One more fan said, "Finally got that glimpse..looking like daddy as the first child always does..I reckon."

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy. She recently turned one. The family of three lives in their plush Los Angeles home. Till now, Priyanka shared several glimpses of the baby but always with her face hidden with a heart emoji.

