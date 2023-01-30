Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra goes high on bling as she decks up for a bash, clicks closet selfie

Priyanka Chopra goes high on bling as she decks up for a bash, clicks closet selfie

Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:56 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra went high on bling as she attended a party with Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra shared her look for a recent party on Instagram.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra has shared pictures of her look for the Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary bash in Los Angeles she attended on Saturday. The actor wore a shimmery silver shirt and skirt set paired with a shimmery black shirt with a touch of green and did green eye makeup to add to the mood. At the party, she was joined by Hollywood actors Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum. Also read: Priyanka Chopra parties with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson. See pics

Priyanka clicked a picture of herself while looking at her closet mirror and shared it on her Instagram Stories with the caption, “When your fit deserves a closet selfie.” She paired her high on bling attire with violent heels as she posed in her closet before leaving for the bash. She also shared a close up selfie to give a better look at her dramatic green eyeliner.

Priyanka Chopra clicked herself in her closet.

Sharing the selfie with Jessica Alba, Rita Wilson, Sofia Vergara and model Heidi Klum, the actor wrote, “such a lovely night”. It was originally shared by Sofia Vergara a day before. Earlier, she had shared a picture from her makeup session and had captioned it, “when friends come over and you play dress up”.

Priyanka has multiple projects lined up for release. She will be seen making her OTT debut this year with Russo Brothers' Citadel on Amazon Prime Video. It stars her and Richard Madden in lead roles. She also has a film titled Love Again lined up for release in the first half of this year. She will be seen opposite Sam Heughan in the romantic film. She also has a film titled Ending Things in her kitty.

Work may soon begin on her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa as well. She has signed up the Farhan Akhtar film co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The two actors were spotted visiting Zoya Akhtar's residence on Saturday, hinting at work being in progress on the making of the film.

