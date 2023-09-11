Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta have The Hero: Love Story of a Spy reunion at Jonas Brothers concert. Watch videos

Priyanka Chopra has been making glamorous appearances at husband Nick Jonas' concerts in the US. Preity Zinta also joined her for a Jonas Brothers concert recently and pictures and videos from their time together are enough to prove the two had a blast. Priyanka and Preity had starred together in the 2003 Sunny Deol film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and are now both settled in Los Angeles with their husbands and kids. Also read: Fan tells Priyanka Chopra she wanted to marry Nick Jonas, check out actor's reaction. Watch Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra at Jonas Brothers concert recently.

Priyanka looked stunning in a black cut-out dress and sported straight hair. Preity was in a black top and a short red check skirt. Both of them posed for pictures with each other and had a gala time together.

Preity shared a video from her first Jonas Brothers concert on Instagram and wrote, "What a fun night and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers. Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour. Last night I officially became a Fan #aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting." It shows both Priyanka and Preity swooning to the live music.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Its always good to see you both getting clicked together. My most favorite actresses.” Another commented, “Nice to see urs nd pcs true friendship.. Stay happie for always.. Totally adore Preity Zinta..your posts are always soo lovely, meaningful.. Miss your gardening diaries Preity jii.”

Both Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta moves to Los Angeles permanently after married. While Priyanka is married to singer-actor Nick Jonas and has daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas born via surrogacy, Preity is married to Gene Goodenough and has twins Gia and Jai born via surrogacy.

Preity quit films after moving to the US. Priyanka is currently working on several international projects. She was recently seen in her debut OTT series, Citadel and will next be seen in the film, Heads of State. She is reportedly also starring in Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa.

