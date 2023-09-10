Did Joe Jonas react to ongoing rumours about his divorce with Sophie Turner at Jonas Brothers show? Here's what he said

The Jonas Brothers--Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, are currently on a tour across the US. On Saturday, they held a show at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Joe Jonas seemingly reacted to the ongoing rumours and reports about his divorce with actor Sophie Turner. (Also Read | Joe Jonas pressurised Sophie Turner to attend events, was 'less than supportive' as she struggled post pregnancy: Report) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce last week.

What Joe Jonas said during show

In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), Joe spoke to the audience as he stood on the stage. He said, "I just wanna say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it, okay? Thank you for the love and support. Me and my family, we love you guys." He was also seen without his wedding ring.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issue statement

Last week, after days of speculation, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed they have mutually decided to "amicably end" their marriage of four years. The former couple released a joint statement on Instagram, requesting privacy for them and their two daughters.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," Jonas and Turner said in the statement.

What reports said about Joe and Sophie's divorce

On Wednesday, People reported that Joe filed for dissolution of his marriage with Sophie in Florida's Miami-Dade County Court. In the filing, he had stated that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken". They have a prenuptial agreement in place.

Joe is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents as per news agency PTI. "It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility. A parenting plan should be established, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the documents stated as reported by PTI.

About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage

Joe and Sophie tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter Willa in 2020 and had another daughter in 2022. The name of their second child hasn't been made public.

About Joe and Sophie

Joe and his brothers -- Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas -- released their sixth studio album of their band Jonas Brothers in May this year. The group recently embarked on a tour, which has more than 90 shows across 20 countries scheduled.

Sophie is best known for playing Sansa Stark in HBO's critically acclaimed series Game of Thrones. She also portrayed superhero Jean Grey in two X-Men movies -- Apocalypse (2016) and Dark Phoenix (2019).

