Joe Jonas pressurised Sophie Turner to attend events, was 'less than supportive' as she struggled post pregnancy: Report

A number of theories are doing the rounds that explain the reason behind the recent split of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The latest TMZ report suggests a new twist in the ongoing divorce saga of the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones actor stating that a factor for the breakdown of their marriage was Joe Jonas being ‘less than supportive’ after Sophie struggled after giving birth last year. Also Read: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner officially announce divorce Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce this week. (File Photo: AP)

As per the sources quoted by the portal, Sophie Turner was struggling after the birth of her and Joe's second daughter. The former partners are parents to four-year-old daughter Willa and a year-old daughter, whose initials were recently revealed to be 'DJ' as per Joe's divorce documents, reported multiple news outlets.

Joe Jonas was ‘less than supportive’

TMZ said that several sources, who were around Joe after Sophie gave birth last year in July, that the actor 'didn't want to leave their home'. They said that Sophie 'didn't want to be photographed or go to events'. They added, “Nevertheless, she attended several events with Joe, but at one specific event, several people who were there said Sophie made it clear she was uncomfortable and didn't want to be there.”

The portal further reported that shortly after the said event, there was another one, which Joe attended solo. As per TMZ sources, Joe ‘complained Sophie was MIA (missing in action) and felt she needed to get out more'. The sources added that it was clear to the people, who were there and heard Joe, that there was a strain in the relationship.

However, the portal reported that sources connected to Joe acknowledged there were ‘challenges in the relationship’, but said that Joe ‘was supportive’ of Sophie.

Sophie's alleged partying lifestyle

The latest claims come just days after a slew of stories had appeared in the press painting Sophie Turner as a party girl. An earlier TMZ report had said that over the last few months, Joe was upset about Sophie being too much into partying.

Speaking to TMZ about the split, an insider said Joe and Sophie had 'different lifestyles', with Joe preferring to 'stay at home', while Sophie enjoyed going out. The source was quoted as saying, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles.”

Joe's first appearance since announcing divorce

Amid claims he caught Sophie Turner on ring security camera 'doing or saying something' that was 'the last straw', Joe Jonas made his first public appearance. Joe was seen without his wedding ring for an outing with his two daughters in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The outing came just hours after his joint statement with Sophie about their split was released. Since the photos were shared by Page Six, Joe faced backlash on Twitter or X with many calling his latest pictures with daughters ‘staged photo op’. The singer was also slammed by some for filing for divorce from Sophie because of her 'partying' lifestyle. A few also trolled Joe for trying to paint Sophie in a bad light.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce announcement

On Wednesday, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce through identical Instagram posts. They issued a joint statement which read, “Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

