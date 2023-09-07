Joe Jonas ditches wedding ring in 1st appearance with daughters since announcing Sophie Turner divorce, gets trolled

Joe's first appearance after divorce announcement

On Wednesday, Joe Jonas was seen for the first time with his daughters since filing for divorce from Sophie Turner on Tuesday after four years of marriage. The former partners are parents to four-year-old daughter Willa and a year-old daughter, whose initials were recently revealed to be 'DJ' as per Joe's divorce documents, reported multiple news outlets.

On Wednesday's family outing, Joe was joined by a woman, who appeared to be a nanny for his daughters. They were spotted at Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Los Angeles suburb of Sherman Oaks, reported Page Six.

Reactions to Joe's latest pics

The outing came hours after the claims that Joe caught Sophie on their ring security camera 'doing or saying something' which led to the divorce paperwork being submitted on Tuesday. Joe's outing with daughters as well as recent reports about the alleged reason for his and Sophie's divorce did not sit well with a section of Twitter (X) users. Some called him 'shady'.

"The first time we ever see these kids and it's for a staged photo op after he decides to divorce his wife. Interesting stuff," tweeted a person as they reacted to the pictures shared by Page Six on Twitter. Another one said in response to the tweet, "It's very interesting to me that he posts a photo with his wedding ring on amidst the rumours, and then divorces her (Sophie) 12 hours later and NOW the wedding ring is off… hmmmmmmm very interesting."

A person also tweeted, "It's VERY shady." One more tweeted, “He’s trying so hard.” Another one said, “The joint statement (Joe and Sophie's statement via their identical Instagram posts) said they wanted privacy for their daughters… so Joe takes them out in public and eats outside in paparazzi view.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022 in New York. (File Photo: AP)

Joe Jonas trolled

Some also trolled Joe for trying to paint Sophie in a bad light. According to a recent TMZ report, the Game of Thrones actor allegedly 'likes to party', which caused a clash with the singer, who is more of a homebody.

"I think it's really funny that Joe Jonas said she parties too much, when she publicly said she's an introvert and prefers to stay at home, as well as him being on tour (as a Jonas Brothers member) and partying for the past year basically," a person also said. Another one said, "I am getting very sick of this man. He is working so fast and so hard to push a specific narrative on us (allegedly about Sophie) and why?"

Sophie's camera footage lead to divorce filing?

Joe Jonas allegedly caught Sophie Turner in compromising ring camera footage before filing for divorce, said a TMZ report. The incriminating footage was allegedly the catalyst for Joe deciding to end their marriage.

Multiple sources close to the Jonas Brothers singer told TMZ on Wednesday that he either overheard Sophie say 'something or saw her do something' via a ring camera that made him realise their marriage was over. The specific details of what was on the footage are unknown.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announce divorce

Amid separation rumours, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce through identical Instagram posts on Wednesday. They issued a joint statement which read, "Statement from the two of us: After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds after a recent TMZ report claimed that Joe and Sophie have had 'serious problems' in their marriage for the last six months. The report also claimed that the couple was spotted without their wedding rings over the past few weeks.

