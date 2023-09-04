Joe Jonas spotted wearing wedding ring at concert amid divorce rumours with Sophie Turner, fans say ‘he wants her back’

Recently rumours surfaced that singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner were allegedly headed for a divorce. Hours later during the Jonas Brothers' concert in Austin, Texas, Joe Jonas was seen wearing his wedding ring. Fans, who were earlier heartbroken, have reacted to the singer's gesture. (Also Read | Internet 'loses faith in love' amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce rumours) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married in 2019.

Joe wears his wedding ring again

Several pictures of Joe performing on stage surfaced online on Monday. He was seen wearing his wedding band on his ring finger. Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "Maybe they aren't getting a divorce." A comment read, "He wants her back!" Another one asked, "They back together?" A social media user also wrote, “Bro forget about divorce.”

Fans react to Joe Jonas' gesture

"Joe Jonas flaunting that wedding bling while rocking the stage in Austin, Texas! A Jonas Brothers show isn't complete without a sprinkle of romance," read a tweet. "They’re literally happily married and I won’t believe otherwise until they say it," said another person. "Is still there hope for them to get back together?" asked another fan.

Jonas Brothers' post

On Sunday, the Instagram account of the Jonas Brothers posted a photo of Joe sitting outdoors with Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. In the picture too he was seen wearing his wedding ring as he kept his hand near his mouth.

The caption read, "Happy Labour Day weekend everyone. This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

Joe and Sophie had ‘serious problems'

On Sunday, TMZ citing its sources reported that Joe had his people contact and consult with at least two Los Angeles-area divorce lawyers. It also said that he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie. As per the sources, the couple has had ‘serious problems’ for at least six months.

"We're told over the last three months, Joe has been caring for their two young children 'pretty much all of the time', even as his band was touring. We're told Joe currently has both kids, as the group plays around the US," reported TMZ. As per the report, Joe has been seen without his ring in recent weeks.

Joe and Sophie recently sold their Miami mansion. They only bought that place a year ago and sold it swiftly for a good profit. The couple met in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They married in Vegas style in 2019 and have been living the family life ever since, soon welcoming their first child in 2020 and another in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON