Internet 'loses faith in love' amid Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorce rumours: 'Ryan and Blake are my last hope now'

Trouble in paradise! One of Hollywood's all-time favourite couples, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner might be ending their marriage soon. As per a report of TMZ, the couple has headed for divorce after 6 months of ‘serious problems’ in their marriage. While there is no sign of trouble between them publicly, the rumours of their separation have left the internet shocked. Also read: Priyanka Chopra at Nick Jonas' concert with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in 2019.

As per the report, Joe's people have been in touch with two divorce layers from LA as he is on the verge of filing for divorce. A source said that the singer has been taking care of their two kids most of the time, even during his US tour. Only last month, Sophie was spotted attending the Jonas Brothers' New York concert with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. However, last week, only Priyanka and Danielle were seen together at the Texas show.

The same report also mentioned, “On the surface, it seems there's been no outward signs of trouble. Joe and Sophie have attended events together. However, in recent weeks ... Joe has been seen not wearing his ring.” Reportedly, Joe and Sophie have also sold their mansion in Miami which was purchased just a year ago.

Reacting to the reports of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's separation, one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting divorce like what the f**k is going on with 2023.” “Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting divorced? True love really doesn’t exist anymore,” added another. One more tweeted, “Joe Jonas wrote “hesitate” for Sophie Turner what do you mean they may now be getting a divorce.” Someone also shared, “Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting divorced?? True love really doesn’t exist anymore. Only Ryan and Blake are my last hope now.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have two daughters. They welcomed their first child, Willa, in 2020, and had a second daughter last year, whose photo they have not revealed so far. They got married in an impromptu ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas in 2019, following the Billboard Music Awards. They exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands and their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

Later, the two got married again in France in the presence of their family members and others. Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra were also a part of the ceremony.

